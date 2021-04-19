Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,865 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,865 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOMN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $684.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

