Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRRVY. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.