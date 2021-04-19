Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $152.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $140.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of -847.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.