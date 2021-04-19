Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 523.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

