Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.25 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.