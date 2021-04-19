Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

