Financial Analysis: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14% United Community Banks 22.36% 9.20% 1.08%

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Civista Bancshares and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Community Banks 0 2 2 0 2.50

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $19.81, indicating a potential downside of 16.19%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential downside of 33.86%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and United Community Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 3.11 $33.88 million $2.01 11.76 United Community Banks $657.42 million 4.46 $185.72 million $2.38 14.21

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 193 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida markets. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

