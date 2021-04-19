Financial Comparison: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 18.22% 8.47% 0.82% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Standard Chartered pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 2 3 3 0 2.13

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $49.46 million 5.64 $11.58 million N/A N/A Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.88 $2.30 billion $0.75 9.07

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

