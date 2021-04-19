First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $201,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,642.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

DORM opened at $107.20 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.