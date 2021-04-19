First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.31 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.