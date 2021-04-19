First Financial Corp IN Buys 89 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $342.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

