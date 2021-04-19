First Financial Corp IN Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

