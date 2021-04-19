First Financial Corp IN Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

VDC opened at $182.44 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

