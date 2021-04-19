First Financial Corp IN Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of HON opened at $232.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

