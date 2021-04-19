First Financial Corp IN Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,925,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

