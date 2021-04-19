First Financial Corp IN Sells 3,827 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,025,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

