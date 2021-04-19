First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 210,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

