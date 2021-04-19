First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $51.60 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

