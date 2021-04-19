First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

