First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $551,000 Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

