First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,375 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.