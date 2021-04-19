First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys C$300,069.53 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$48.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$26.11 and a 1-year high of C$52.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1415566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities increased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

