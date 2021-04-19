First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. First Solar has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.