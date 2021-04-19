First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $544,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

FDEU stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.