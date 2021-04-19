First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 688,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,171 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

