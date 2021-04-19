FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

FCFS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 156,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,266. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

