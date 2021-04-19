Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Up 56.3% in March

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FPRX stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,363,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,505,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

