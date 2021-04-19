Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 496.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 6.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.14% of Five9 worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five9 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,969 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.75. 8,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,850. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

