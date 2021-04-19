Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $469.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

