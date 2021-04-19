FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $58.53 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

