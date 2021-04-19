Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $92.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:FND opened at $112.59 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,629,734.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

