Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Shares of FND opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,734.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $113,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

