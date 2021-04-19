FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Hits $502,852.09

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $502,852.09 and approximately $8,064.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

