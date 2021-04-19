FOAM (FOAM) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and $71,702.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00693453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.16 or 0.06293505 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

