Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 674,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.07. 825,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,033,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

