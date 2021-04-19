Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. 94,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,817. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSX. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

