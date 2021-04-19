Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 19,957 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $64,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 46.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Ciena by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,190 shares of company stock worth $2,448,902. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

CIEN stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,632. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

