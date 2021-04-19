Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $180.44. 14,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,944. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.34. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

