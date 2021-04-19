Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth $866,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Loews by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,733. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

