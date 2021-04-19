Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,769,008. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

