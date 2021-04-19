Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Pfizer by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 167,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 23,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 36,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 509,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

