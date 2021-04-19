Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 9,066 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.70. 107,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,183. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

