Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,558 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,715. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

