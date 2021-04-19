Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

