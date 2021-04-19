Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 421,700 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,928. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 351,194 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

