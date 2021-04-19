Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.0% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 109,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

