Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

