Friendz Market Cap Tops $1.47 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $59,370.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00664686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00042389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

