FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £278.45 million and a PE ratio of 31.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

