FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.